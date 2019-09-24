Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins found themselves down an important member of their team in their first preseason game at home.

David Krejci was not on the bench to begin the second period of the B’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at TD Garden. The second-line center logged just two shifts in the first period.

The Bruins announced Krejci suffered a lower-body injury, and would not return to the game.

UPDATE: David Krejci (lower body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 24, 2019

It’s unclear when the injury occurred.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images