The Boston Bruins found themselves down an important member of their team in their first preseason game at home.
David Krejci was not on the bench to begin the second period of the B’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at TD Garden. The second-line center logged just two shifts in the first period.
The Bruins announced Krejci suffered a lower-body injury, and would not return to the game.
It’s unclear when the injury occurred.
