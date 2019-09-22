Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea and Liverpool both are trying to bounce back from defeat.

The teams will meet Sunday at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League Round 6 game between longtime rivals. Seventh-placed Chelsea is coming off a loss to Valencia, and first-place Liverpool hopes to rebound from its setback against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool has enjoyed good fortunes against Chelsea in recent seasons, winning three and drawing five of their last nine Premier League contests. Liverpool also won the UEFA Super Cup at Chelsea’s expense, beating the Blues on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw Aug. 14.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool:

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 a.m.

TV: NBCSN, UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

