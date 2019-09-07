Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, that one stung a little.

Saturday’s contest between the Sun and Sky ended in heartbreak for Connecticut, falling 109-104 to Chicago at the Mohegan Sun Arena. It was the penultimate game of the season for the Sun and just their second loss at home this season.

Courtney Williams lead all Sun scorers with 25 points, while Diamond DeShields had 30 for the Sky.

The Sun fall to 23-10 with the loss while the Sky improve to 20-13.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Courtney Williams

SG: Jasmine Thomas

SF: Shekinna Stricklen

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Jonquel Jones

A TIGHT START

The Sun and the Sky kept things close through the first 10 minutes.

After trading buckets early, Chicago managed to create a seven-point lead after less than three minutes of play. The Sun battled back thanks to strong efforts by Shekinna Stricklen, Jasmine Thomas and Natisha Hiedeman.

STRICK FROM A DIFFERENT AREA CODE. pic.twitter.com/KhXF9Yn2Tt — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 6, 2019

Slicing

A

N

D Dicing pic.twitter.com/fORlU7lqMa — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 6, 2019

OKAY ROOOOOKIE! Everyone is hitting from DOWNNNNNTOWN tonight. pic.twitter.com/RnqGD04gk8 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 6, 2019

Stricklen scored eight points in the first quarter alone.

UH OH. Strick is about to have a night. We need water. pic.twitter.com/S30nqVmqRs — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 6, 2019

The Sun managed to regain the lead with less than 3 mins left in the quarter.

PULL UP! Bria Holmes will hurt you if you give her space. 35-34 Sun! pic.twitter.com/cbodmKRjLA — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 7, 2019

But a last-second bucket by the Sky gave Chicago a one-point lead after 10 minutes of play.

SUN, SKY TRADE LEADS

Neither the Sun nor the Sky were willing to give in.

Connecticut took the lead back less than a minute into the quarter. But some solid Chicago defense allowed the Sky to regain the lead midway through the quarter.

A little Jasmine Thomas action, however, helped keep the Sun within striking distance.

Connecticut snatched the lead back off another clutch shot by Stricklen from beyond the arc, her third 3-pointer of the night. She ended the half with 11 points under her belt.

Chicago grabbed the lead back once again, going up two with less than two minutes to go in the second. But a couple Jones free throws knotted things at 52 to end the half.

TIME TO SHINE

The Sun shone bright in the third, breaking things open a bit.

Both teams started the quarter with a couple of turnovers, but it was Chicago that struck first.

Connecticut wasted no time tying things back up moments later before taking the lead on a Jones layup. Then, the two squads went back to trading leads.

Just the Sun turning defense into offense. Nothing new. pic.twitter.com/b4okxT8kge — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 7, 2019

6 FOOOOOT 6 HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHHAHA pic.twitter.com/fn8JUW5YDP — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 7, 2019

The Sun began to pull away late in the quarter, at one point opening up an eight-point lead. Chicago fought back, trimming Connecticut’s lead to four with less than two minutes to play in the half.

But the Sun got six quick points in the final moments of the quarter, assuring Connecticut took a seven-point lead into the final 10 minutes.

NOT OVER YET

The Sun appeared to have things wrapped up entering the quarter, but the Sky took things over.

Connecticut was first to score in the fourth, opening up a 10-point lead early on. But the Sky managed to erase that lead, tying things at 87-all with less than five minutes left in the game.

Courtney Vandersloot and Astou Ndour helped lead the charge for Chicago.

Their 10pt lead is now down to 2 after that @NdouraStou steal + @Sloot22 ✌️ pic.twitter.com/gB1qZEPsBi — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) September 7, 2019

Chicago briefly took a one-point lead that was quickly squashed by a Jones 3-pointer.

To take the lead back 🙌 Jonquel Jones from the top of the key! #BurnItDown pic.twitter.com/g9XZt5ljS8 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 7, 2019

A costly foul allowed Diamond DeShields to tie things up once more before giving the Sky the lead off another shot from beyond the arc with less than two minutes left in regulation.

It appeared the Sun were out of luck in the final minute of the quarter. But Courtney Williams drew a foul while attempting a 3-point shot, an nailed all three shots to even things out at 94 points apiece.

And just like that, Connecticut saw overtime for the first time this season.

A REAL HEARTBREAKER

A little five-minute overtime was enough to decide this one.

The Sky came out hot, scoring the first three points of OT just seconds after the tip. Connecticut countered with two points of its own, keeping the Sun within one.

Then it was Williams again, giving the Sun a one-point lead off a seemingly effortless jumper.

But two-straight buckets for the Sky gave Chicago a three-point lead with 2:19 to go. A couple of Vandersloot free throws 103-98 with less than two minutes left.

The Sun would get within two, but the Sky would get four back to take a six-point lead with 42.2 seconds left on the clock. Despite a late three from Stricklen, the Sun simply could not pull off the comeback, falling to the Sky 109-104.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Now THAT is how you maintain momentum.

it doesn't always have to be pretty. pic.twitter.com/CDe26rRUuM — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 7, 2019

UP NEXT

The Sun will wrap up the regular season Sunday against the Indiana Fever at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss