Courtney Williams has attracted attention, and adulation, by balling out of control lately.

The WNBA named the Connecticut Sun guard the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday in recognition for fine performances in the team’s most recent games. Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner claimed last week’s honor in the Western Conference.

BELIEVE IT! Congrats to @CourtMWilliams on being named this week's 𝐖𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤! 𝟐𝟏.𝟓 𝐏𝐏𝐆

𝟓.𝟓 𝐑𝐏𝐆

𝟒.𝟓 𝐏𝐏𝐆

𝟐 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐬.#BurnItDown☀️ pic.twitter.com/CPnge0WLBy — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 3, 2019

Williams scored 17 points with five rebounds and four assists last Tuesday in the Sun’s win over the Seattle Storm. She then scored a game-high 26 points with six rebounds and five assists Friday night in the Sun’s win over the New York Liberty.

That’s probably her nickname, “Walking Bucket,” seems so apt these days.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun