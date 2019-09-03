Courtney Williams has attracted attention, and adulation, by balling out of control lately.
The WNBA named the Connecticut Sun guard the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday in recognition for fine performances in the team’s most recent games. Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner claimed last week’s honor in the Western Conference.
Williams scored 17 points with five rebounds and four assists last Tuesday in the Sun’s win over the Seattle Storm. She then scored a game-high 26 points with six rebounds and five assists Friday night in the Sun’s win over the New York Liberty.
That’s probably her nickname, “Walking Bucket,” seems so apt these days.
