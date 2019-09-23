Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say the Broncos have not started the season the way they’d hope to.

Denver is 0-3 to start 2019, including Sunday’s 27-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. And wideout Emmanuel Sanders didn’t shy away from sharing his honest thoughts after the game.

In fact, he may be in the running for Quote of the Year.

“Times are tough around here. Obviously the past three years — it’s been tough,” Sanders said, per The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala. ” … We sit at 0-3, living in a world of suck.”

Ouch. Tell us how you really feel.

For what it’s worth, Sanders remains “optimistic” about Denver’s future.

“Football is fun, but it’s not so much fun when you’re losing, especially when you prepare as hard as you can, you go out there and have four targets, two catches and 10 yards.”

The Broncos have a chance to turn things around in Week 4 when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on their own home turf.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports