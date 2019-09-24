Week 4 kickstarts what can be one of the tougher challenges in fantasy football: battling the bye week.
From now through Week 12, at least two teams each week will be on bye. As such, you’ll probably have to do a bit of roster shuffling on a weekly basis, which might include necessary trips to the waiver wire.
We advise you to be proactive with your team in order to sufficiently combat bye week-related troubles. Here are the best waiver-wire options at each position among players who currently are owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Case Keenum, Washington Redskins (16 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Yes, the Redskins probably will finish in the cellar of the NFC East when all is said and done, but that doesn’t mean Keenum isn’t a viable fantasy option. The veteran signal-caller is averaging 311 passing yards per game this season and has thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of Washington’s first three contests. Keenum faces a favorable matchup in Week 4 against the New York Giants, who currently are worst in the league in passing yards allowed. Keenum might be worth a roster stash as well, as it looks like the ‘Skins are taking it slow with rookie QB Dwayne Haskins.
Other quarterbacks to target: Matthew Stafford (DET), Andy Dalton (CIN)
Running Back: Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots (24 percent owned)
Burkhead was the forgotten man in the Patriots’ backfield heading into the season, but the seventh-year pro has been his usual self through three weeks. There’s been no shortage of touches for Burkhead, who’s averaging eight carries and over four catches per contest. As Sony Michel battles through his sophomore slump, the Patriots likely won’t hesitate to keep feeding Burkhead the rock. And as evidenced last season, especially in the playoffs, New England has the utmost confidence in Burkhead in goal-line situations.
Other running backs to pursue: Tony Pollard (DAL), Ronald Jones II (TB), Alexander Mattison (MIN)
Wide Receiver: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (52 percent owned)
It’s becoming pretty clear Valdes-Scantling is the Packers’ No. 2 wideout behind Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers certainly doesn’t lack faith in the 24-year-old, who’s currently averaging seven targets per game. Valdes-Scantling stuffed the stat sheet in Week 3, hauling in six catches for 99 yards with a touchdown in a win over the Denver Broncos. He could be in store for another big performance Thursday night against a banged-up Philadelphia Eagles squad who will be playing their third game in 12 days.
Other wide receivers to target: Mecole Hardman (KC), Taylor Gabriel (CHI), Phillip Dorsett (NE)
Tight End: Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys (54 percent owned)
After a year hiatus, Witten has returned to be being ol’ reliable for Dak Prescott. The veteran tight end has logged touchdown catches in two of the Cowboys’ first three games and is averaging over three grabs per contest. Sure, those aren’t eye-popping numbers for a pass-catcher, but the fantasy tight end pool, by and large, is a barren wasteland for consistent point producers. Witten currently is one of the better available options at the position, and he could sneak into a big day Sunday with the New Orleans Saints likely fixating the bulk of their attention on Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott.
Other tight ends to pursue: Eric Ebron (IND)
