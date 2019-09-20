Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady seems to really inspire everyone, even when it has nothing to do with how he plays.

Jalen Ramsey was featured on Nate Burleson’s podcast, “17 Weeks”, to discuss what has led him to requesting a trade. What was not expected was Tom Brady’s name coming up in the conversation.

Ramsey had been involved in a spat on the sideline with head coach Doug Marrone during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Houston Texans

“I called my agent after the game. After the game, of course, it was a tough locker room already. The incident on the sideline with me and coach, I didn’t think much of that in particular, because that happens from time to time,” Ramsey said. “That happens all across the league. We see Tom Brady get into it with his coaches and he’s the greatest of all time. That’s just passion, man. That’s passion and emotion. I feel like that got blew up a little more than it should have.”

Jalen Ramsey told @nateburleson’s podcast why he asked for a trade. Says "it was more so with the front office and the organization” and that the Jaguars said “disrespectful things” after the game that made him immediately call his agent to ask for a trade. pic.twitter.com/L8inpvFMQo — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) September 19, 2019

Ramsey added that the front office and organization was more so the reason he requested a trade than his teammates and the city of Jacksonville.

“Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out,” Ramsey explained.

As NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, Friday appears to be the day that the Pro Bowl corner will be dealt.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images