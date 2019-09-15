Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Following Week 1 loses, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get in the win column in an important early season AFC South matchup.

The Texans are coming off a devastating shootout loss to the New Orleans Saints, which they lost on a long field goal by Will Lutz. The Jags lost Nick Foles in their season opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a broken collar bone. Gardner Minishaw brought home Rookie of the Week honors after filling in for Foles.

Who will draw a crucial division win? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Jaguars vs. Texans:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

