Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’d been a nearly seamless evening for the Patriots, but Sunday’s season opener against the Steelers didn’t come without injury.

Marcus Cannon is questionable to return to Sunday’s game after sustaining a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. The New England tackle took a hard fall early in the fourth quarter, landing on his arm in the process. He could be seen grabbing his arm while being assessed by medical staff before jogging off the field and into the medical tent.

Jermaine Eluemunor subbed in for Cannon after the play.

Jermaine Eluemunor is coming in for Marcus Cannon. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 9, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images