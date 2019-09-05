Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a busy week since our last NESN Patriots Podcast.

The Patriots played their fourth and final preseason game, trimmed their roster down to 53 players, made multiple trades, placed their first-round pick on injured reserve, named a new backup quarterback and now are preparing for their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox recap it all on this week’s episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast. Wide receivers are a hot topic. Find out why putting N’Keal Harry on IR might not necessarily be the worst thing for the Patriots.

Listen to the full episode in the player below or on Apple Podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images