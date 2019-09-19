Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have run one of the most impressive operations in professional sports for almost two consecutive decades, but how does that make player representatives feel?

The Athletic’s Ben Standig recently took a survey of 21 NFL agents, asking them a variety of questions about the 2020 class, college programs and NFL franchises. Of course, the Patriots were mentioned in multiple categories.

New England received the most votes for the team agents hope selects their player. Thanks to the Patriots’ longstanding success, representatives see Foxboro as a prime destination.

“Good place to start a kid’s career off,” one agent said. “They’ve established a culture and teach you how to be a pro, how to practice. They give you enough room to be yourself, but the culture creates certain helpful boundaries. No one holds their players more accountable.”

Others kept their answers on the simple side.

“Patriots is the easy answer because the kid will get a Super Bowl ring.”

But there were a few agents (2.5 votes to be exact), who felt the opposite way, wanting Bill Belichick and Co. to stay far away from their clients.

“They’re the best team in football, but they run a tough ship,” one agent said. “Have to deal with third parties to figure out what’s going on at times. Getting insight into contracts is challenging.”

Belichick did receive the second-most votes as the NFL’s best front office talent evaluator.

It’s clear, whether good or bad, that Belichick and the Patriots constantly are on the minds of agents everywhere.

