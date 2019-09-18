Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Practically every NFL team reportedly is at least “exploring” the idea of trading for Jalen Ramsey, but are many willing to check off all the boxes in order to acquire the star cornerback?

Ramsey reportedly is in search of a new home as his Jaguars tenure reaches a tipping point. A blockbuster trade reportedly could be worked out as soon as this week, and the Jaguars apparently already have fielded two offers for the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 24-year-old’s talent is undeniable and he might already be the best cornerback in the league. You probably won’t find a single team that wouldn’t want Ramsey on its roster, but given the specific timing, some teams might be hesitant to make a deal.

“The biggest issue I’ve heard in speaking with team executives is the price tag,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said Tuesday on “NFL Total Access.” “Not just in terms of the draft compensation, which the Jaguars would want a lot of — first-round pick and more to let Ramsey go — but also Ramsey is eligible for a contract extension. He’s literally backed up the Brinks truck, expects to be paid at the top of the market sooner than later. This is not Minkah Fitzpatrick with three low-cost years left on his rookie deal. Who’s willing up give up that level of multiple high draft picks as well as over $15 million a year to a cornerback? That’s going to dictate when, or if, Jalen Ramsey finds a new home.”

So, what teams could fit this mold? Pelissero identifies the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as potential landing spots, while ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick believes the San Francisco 49ers make “perfect sense” for Ramsey.

Ramsey might not have played his last game in a Jaguars uniform, though. Jacksonville will host the Tennessee Titans in a Week 3 “Thursday Night Football” tilt, which Ramsey claims he’s “super excited” for.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images