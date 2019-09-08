Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their top wide receiver for a while.

Tyreek Hill was taken down by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey late in the first half Sunday and was down for several minutes before being carted off the field. Hill was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and did not return to the game, which Kansas City ultimately won 40-26.

The Chiefs team trainer classified the injury as a “sternal clavicular joint injury which is where your clavicle comes to your into your sternum,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The statement also read Hill was being treated to “reduce the dislocation.”

Head coach Andy Reid voiced his displeasure with the hit, questioning how clean it was.

Rapoport later reported, citing sources, Hill would avoid surgery and only miss “a few weeks.”

#Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, who is currently in the hospital, is expected to miss a few weeks with his shoulder injury, source said. No surgery required. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2019

While “a few weeks” is a broad statement, it’s certainly could have been a lot worse for the star wideout.

The Chiefs will visit the Oakland Raiders next Sunday before playing its home opener in Week 3 when it hosts the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images