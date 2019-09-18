Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown avoided a spot on the commissioner’s exempt list last week, but what does this week hold for the troubled receiver?

Brown, as you surely know by now, is facing a civil lawsuit over allegations of sexual assault and rape, as well an additional sexual misconduct allegation that surfaced in a recent Sports Illustrated article. The author of that piece, Robert Klemko, believes Brown’s bizarre, potentially illegal behavior could lead to formal charges being brought against the 31-year-old in the near future.

Despite the arrival of Britney Taylor’s lawsuit last Monday, Brown made his New England Patriots debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. However, with the NFL opening its investigation into Taylor’s claims this week, many have wondered whether Brown will be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list ahead of New England’s Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets.

So, where did things stand as of Wednesday morning?

Here’s the latest from NFL Media’s Rapoport:

There is no update on the status of #Patriots WR Antonio Brown, I’m told, which means he’s still eligible at this point to play on Sunday. The league often likes to have the status of players clear on Wednesday before the biggest practice day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

While this situation remains very fluid, it seems that Brown will be available Sunday afternoon, provided he isn’t placed on the exempt list sometime Wednesday.

That being said, this is a situation so bizarre, so tough to get a read on that trying to predict the next step is a fool’s errand.

