Jalen Ramsey wants out of Jacksonville, but it appears he may not get his way.

The Jaguars are “not interested in trading the Pro Bowl cornerback”, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. League sources tell Schefter that Ramsey would have been “sent away by now”, if the Jags were willing to part ways with him.

Ramsey requested a trade after cameras caught a verbal altercation between he and Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on the sideline during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. He did suit up in Jacksonville’s Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, but many assumed that would be his final game in a Jaguars uniform.

The 24-year-old claimed the trade demand had more to do with his relationship with team management, rather than the coaching staff.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images