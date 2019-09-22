Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s wild tweetstorm Sunday, by and large, was par for the course for the unhinged superstar. But there was one unexpected ricochet shot.

Brown launched multiple social media harpoons days following his release from New England, including attacks on Patriots owner Rober Kraft, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the NFL as a whole. Those made sense, as Brown currently has gripes against each party, but Shannon Sharpe somehow was thrown into the fire as AB went off the rails.

The star wideout, who recently was at the center of a sexual assault lawsuit, took a shot at Sharpe, who nine years ago was involved in a matter of similar nature. Sharpe, as we all know, has managed to move past the incident and maintain a successful television career, which evidently doesn’t sit well with Brown.

Sharpe is biting his tongue for now, but it sounds like fireworks will be shot off Monday morning on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

The Hall of Fame tight end couldn’t stay completely silent, however, as he uncorked a ridiculous tweet inspired by bizarre Tekashi 6ix9ine saga.

CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine out here dry snitching on everyone. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hnehnVCNBF — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 22, 2019

You can’t guarantee many things in life, but you can take it to the bank that Sharpe’s impending “ether” on AB will be must-see TV.

