One of the big active holdouts in the NFL might be nearing its end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon could end his holdout soon. The 26-year-old has been holding out in the hopes of landing a new contract from the Chargers after back-to-back Pro Bowl selections.

Schefter added Wednesday, citing league sources, there are no final decisions made yet for when Gordon potentially could report to the team.

The Chargers have struggled at times this season, currently owning a 1-2 record after dropping two straight to the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

Austin Ekeler has done well filling in for Gordon, supplying 368 total yards and four touchdowns, but Gordon’s return could be the jolt the Chargers need to get back on track.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images