There’s only so many questions reporters can ask about how the Boston Bruins plan to bounce back from their loss in the Stanley Cup Final in June.

So, that brings us to Jake DeBrusk’s hair.

The winger, entering his third season with the Black and Gold, is rocking a noticeably longer haircut.

So, what’s the motivation behind the flow? Turns out DeBrusk is giving a nod to dad, Louie DeBrusk, who spent 11 years in the NHL, rocked a pretty gratuitous mane back in his day.

“My dad had one when he played and I remember there was a hockey card that I always used to see him in warmups buzzing around with a mullet out there. So I thought I might as well give it a try. Getting mixed reviews on it though, so we’ll see how long I keep it,” DeBrusk told reporters on Friday, via WEEI’s Matt Kalman.

“He had a worse one than me,” DeBrusk added of his dad.

Hey, as long he puts the puck in the net, Bruins fans won’t care how long his hair is.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images