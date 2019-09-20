Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jalen Ramsey played in the Jaguars’ Thursday Night Football victory over the Tennessee Titans, but will that be his final game with Jacksonville?

The star cornerback reportedly is seeking a trade, and the Jaguars unsurprisingly have plenty of suitors.

But is it a guarantee that the 24-year-old will be traded? Well, not quite.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday morning indicated that the Jaguars organization, in particular owner Shad Khan, really likes Ramsey, and as such would need to be blown away in order to move him.

“It’s also worth noting that the owner, Shad Khan, loves Ramsey, would be willing, from what I understand, to pay him and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL as soon as he possibly can,” Rapoport said. “There’s a lot of love here, so for the Jacksonville Jaguars to part with Ramsey, they’re going to have to be convinced, overwhelmed that it’s the right move. Today is a huge day, and we obviously are just getting started.”

You can listen to Rapoport’s full remarks on Ramsey below.

From @gmfb: #Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey may have played his last down in Jacksonville with trade talks looming… but it’s worth noting that owner Shad Khan loves him and wants to pay him. pic.twitter.com/hBNXsD42hX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2019

Ramsey has made clear he’s expecting a big payday once he hits free agency, so it’ll be interesting to see if he’s inclined to remain in Jacksonville if the Jags are willing to pony up the cash.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images