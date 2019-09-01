Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fifty-three Patriots players received good news Saturday when they made New England’s initial roster. But with some movement expected in the next few days from players potentially being added off of the waiver wire, signed in free agency, placed on injured reserve or cut, some of those 53 players shouldn’t sleep well just yet.

Here’s what surprised us after the Patriots formulated their initial roster:

OFF: DEMARYIUS THOMAS

Thomas had seven catches on eight targets for 87 yards with two touchdowns Thursday night in his first game back from a ruptured Achilles. Then he was cut. Hmm.

There seems to be more to this story, however.

Thomas doesn’t need to pass through waivers after being released because he’s a vested veteran, so the Patriots don’t have to worry about another team claiming him. That means they can place a player on injured reserve-return and then re-sign Thomas.

That’s reportedly what the Patriots plan to do.

ON: GUNNER OLSZEWSKI

Even though we put Olszewski on our final 53-man roster projection, it’s still hard to believe the Division II cornerback made the Patriots’ roster as a rookie wide receiver.

The story behind his inclusion is equally crazy. The Patriots informed Olszewski he would be released before noon. Then, with 15 minutes to go before the Patriots’ 4 p.m. ET roster-cut deadline, New England traded cornerback Keion Crossen to the Houston Texans, freeing up a spot for Olszewski.

OFF: KEION CROSSEN

After the Patriots traded cornerback Duke Dawson to the Denver Broncos, everyone thought Crossen was a roster lock. Then he was traded at the 11th hour.

The Patriots typically only keep five cornerbacks on their 53-man roster. Crossen would have been the sixth behind Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, JC Jackson and Joejuan Williams.

Crossen is a stellar special teamer, but he was blocked for the all-important gunner role on punts behind Jones and Matthew Slater.

ON: OBI MELIFONWU

Melifonwu was hurt for the second half of the preseason after a strong start to training camp. His standing on the roster improved when the Patriots lost special-teams guru Brandon King for the season. Melifonwu is a safety while King is a linebacker, but they have similar height, weight and speed.

Could have a lot to do with Brandon King's season-ending injury. They have similar size and speed. Obi is 6-4, 224 pounds and ran a 4.4 40. King is 6-2, 220 pounds and ran a 4.49 40. https://t.co/CSyor9UFHf — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 1, 2019

OFF: BRIAN HOYER

Perhaps what’s most surprising about this is that Hoyer was released, not traded. We did expect him to make the Patriots’ roster as Tom Brady’s backup, but we’re not shocked standout rookie Jarrett Stidham will serve that role instead.

Hoyer’s two most logical suitors are the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Perhaps the Patriots did Hoyer a favor by letting him pick his next destination.

ON: DEATRICH WISE JR.

Wise played deep into the Patriots’ fourth preseason game and seems like a player without a position in the Patriots’ changing defense. Perhaps he’ll back up Michael Bennett as the Patriots’ sub-package interior disruptor.

It’s possible the Patriots could still look to move Wise in a trade at the right price.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images