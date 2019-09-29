Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A couple of 3-0 teams will fight to stay undefeated when the Buffalo Bills welcome the New England Patriots to New Era Field.

New England is coming off a 30-14 rout of the New York Jets, while Buffalo came out on top in its Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots have outscored their opponents 106-17 through their first three games, and the defense has yet to give up a touchdown, so the Bills certainly will have their hands full.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Bills:

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

