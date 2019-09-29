Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Allen dazzled in place of Cam Newton as Carolina Panthers quarterback last week, but he’ll face a much stiffer test this week.

The Panthers went into the desert and throttled the Arizona Cardinals last week with Allen leading the way in place of the injured Newton. The Panthers are back on the road this week, taking on the Houston Texans in the Lone Star State.

The Texans are looking to keep pace atop the AFC South after a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and an impressive road win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Here’s how to watch Panthers-Texans.

When: Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images