In Week 3 of last season, former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia defeated his former team, leading the Detroit Lions to a decisive 26-10 win at Ford Field.

Brian Flores will attempt to do the same this Sunday. But his odds of scoring a victory over mentor Bill Belichick are significantly slimmer.

After parting ways with many of their recognizable names during an offseason purge that can’t be described as anything other than a blatant tank job, Flores’ Miami Dolphins carry what might be the NFL’s least talented roster into their Week 2 matchup with a Patriots team that boasts a newly super-charged offense and a defense with elite potential.

THE DETAILS

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: CBS

LAST WEEK

The Patriots opened their season with a 33-3 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. The Dolphins were thoroughly dismantled by the Baltimore Ravens, losing 59-10 at home.

THE ODDS

Though they’ve won just once in their last six visits to Miami, the Patriots entered the weekend as gigantic 19-point favorites, which would equal the largest road spread of any NFL game during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. Since 2000, the only away team that has been favored by 19 points was the 2007 Patriots against the Ravens. New England wound up winning that game 27-24.

The Dolphins, who haven’t won in Foxboro, Mass., since 2008, used the Miami Miracle to defeat the Patriots 34-33 in South Florida last season.

INJURY REPORT

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder), running back Brandon Bolden (foot) and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) are listed as questionable for the Patriots.

On Miami’s side, starting safety Reshad Jones and wide receiver Albert Wilson have been ruled out. Defensive end Charles Harris, linebacker Trent Harris, center Daniel Kilgore and safety Bobby McCain are questionable.

The Dolphins also will be without starting right tackle Julien Davenport, who was placed on injured reserve after injuring his leg in practice this week

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Antonio Brown, Patriots wide receiver

The Patriots’ newest receiver was a full participant in all three practices this week, but it still remains to be seen whether he will be active against the Dolphins after a former trainer of his accused him of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday. Brown was not placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, leaving that decision up to the Patriots’ discretion.

If Brown does play, expect New England to ease him into the offense (Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said the team will not “force” the ball to the seven-time Pro Bowler). If he doesn’t, we’ll likely see the same Patriots receiving corps that torched the Steelers last week: Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. Edelman, Gordon and Dorsett combined for 13 catches for 251 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

Sony Michel, Patriots running back

Michel’s output was one of the few negatives from Week 1 for the Patriots. He finished with just 14 yards on 15 carries and was not targeted in the passing game while Rex Burkhead (85 yards from scrimmage) and James White (82) both put together solid all-around performances. Let’s see if he can bounce back against a Dolphins defense that allowed 265 rushing yards and 5.8 per carry against the Ravens.

Whoever starts at right tackle for the Patriots

If Cannon can’t go, the Patriots will start either Korey Cunningham, Marshall Newhouse or Joe Thuney in his place. Cunningham, who came to New England via trade late in the preseason, was a healthy scratch against Pittsburgh. Newhouse has started 72 career games for five different teams but started just two last season, which he split between the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers. He’s the newest member of New England’s O-line, signing earlier this week.

Thuney served as Cannon’s emergency replacement last Sunday, but starting him at right tackle would require some additional maneuvering. Thuney has started every game at left guard for the Patriots since entering the NFL in 2016.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins quarterback

There was no FitzMagic for the Dolphins last weekend, as their veteran QB completed less than 50 percent of his passes, threw an interception on Miami’s opening possession and was replaced by Josh Rosen late in the third quarter. Miami’s cobbled-together offensive line did its quarterbacks no favors, though, with Baltimore registering three sacks and 12 QB hits in the contest.

That O-line, which lost its starting left tackle a week before the season when Laremy Tunsil was traded to Houston, will be in even worse shape this Sunday. Davenport, who came over from the Texans in the Tunsil trade and started against the Ravens, suffered a leg injury in practice Thursday that will sideline him for at least the next eight weeks.

J’Marcus Webb, a 31-year-old journeyman who joined the team last week, is expected to start in Davenport’s stead.

Eric Rowe, Dolphins cornerback

The former Patriot endured a brutal Dolphins debut, surrendering six catches on six targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Assuming he keeps his spot in the starting lineup, Rowe will have his hands full again against a loaded Patriots receiving corps and a coaching staff that knows his weaknesses.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dolphins defensive back

Shortly after the Ravens game concluded, a report surfaced that multiple Dolphins players already had informed their agents they would like to be traded. Fitzpatrick, a first-round pick just last year, evidently was one of them. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Thursday night that while the Dolphins aren’t actively shopping the versatile DB, they have given him permission to seek a trade.

Fitzpatrick reportedly wants out because he doesn’t agree with the way he’s being used in Flores’ and coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense. The Alabama product posted the lowest passer rating against of all slot corners with more than 100 coverage snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, but was shuffled between multiple different spots around the secondary against Baltimore and played the majority of his snaps as a box safety. He had the worst game of his young career, allowing six catches on six targets for 117 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the trade request, Fitzpatrick is expected to play against the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images