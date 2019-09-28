Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If we asked you to name some of the most memorable players from the Boston Red Sox since 2000, you probably wouldn’t have an issue doing so.

But if you had to choose just one player for each position to build a “team of the millennium,” it wouldn’t be so easy.

Starting Sept. 10 until Sept. 27, NESN will be launching a daily poll with four players who started at each position over the last 19 years. All you have to do is vote for who you’d want on your team of the millennium.

Sounds easy enough, right? Well, wait until you see your choices.

For Saturday, you were tasked with selecting which team was the best from this millennium. Here were your finalists:

2004

2007

2013

2018

And here are your results.

Which Red Sox Team is the best of the Millennium? #SoxMillenniumTeam — NESN (@NESN) September 28, 2019

This one came down to the wire.