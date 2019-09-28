If we asked you to name some of the most memorable players from the Boston Red Sox since 2000, you probably wouldn’t have an issue doing so.
But if you had to choose just one player for each position to build a “team of the millennium,” it wouldn’t be so easy.
Starting Sept. 10 until Sept. 27, NESN will be launching a daily poll with four players who started at each position over the last 19 years. All you have to do is vote for who you’d want on your team of the millennium.
Sounds easy enough, right? Well, wait until you see your choices.
For Saturday, you were tasked with selecting which team was the best from this millennium. Here were your finalists:
2004
2007
2013
2018
And here are your results.
This one came down to the wire.