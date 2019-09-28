Steve Pearce is thinking of hanging up his cleats.
The Boston Red Sox first baseman began the year on the injured list due to a calf issue. Pearce played in just 29 games before landing back on the shelf with a back injury. He suffered a setback while on his rehab assignment and has yet to fully recover. And he told The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham on Saturday he is “contemplating retirement.”
If this indeed is the end of Pearce’s career, he’ll certainly be remembered for his 2018 postseason heroics, including diving head first into the Houston Astros’ dugout in the American League Championship Series and, of course, his two home runs in the World Series that helped lift Boston to a World Series championship and earned him World Series MVP honors.
