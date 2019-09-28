2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce said today he is contemplating retirement after a 13-year career in the majors.

Pearce, who turns 37 in April, played only 29 games this season because of injuries.

He was 4 for 8 with a double, 2 home runs + 7 RBI in the final two of the WS.

— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 28, 2019