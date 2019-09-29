The Seattle Seahawks hit a speedbump last week.
Poised to go to 3-0 with a win over the Drew Brees-less New Orleans Saints, the Seahawks were grounded, done in by their own mistakes. They’ll get a chance to get back on track with a divisional road game Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, are still looking to get Kliff Kingsbury his first career NFL coaching win after an ugly 38-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers a week ago.
Here’s how to watch Seahawks-Cardinals.
When: Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images