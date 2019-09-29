Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Matt Stafford and the Detroit Lions will look to end Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ undefeated record Sunday afternoon.

This is the first time these two teams have met since 2015 when the Chiefs walked away with a 45-10 win. Detroit will be tasked with trying to stop Sammy Watkins, Travis Kelce and LeSean McCoy, while the defense will need to slow down the Lions’ run game, something the Chiefs have struggled with this season.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Lions:

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

