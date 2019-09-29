Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of 1-2 teams down South go head to head on Sunday in hopes of avoiding a intentionally fatal start to the season.

The Tennessee Titans have struggled mightily on offense in each of the last two weeks since putting up 43 points against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Meanwhile the Falcons did well to edge out the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, but couldn’t back it up in Week 3, falling to the Indianapolis Colts.

Can Marcus Mariota turn it around, or will Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense prove too tall a task?

Here’s how to watch Titans vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

