Will 2020 be the year a few more New England Patriots reach football immortality?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced a list of 122 modern-era players who are nominees for the class of 2020. Among them are six former Patriots stars, according to The Boston Globe. They are as follows.

– Tedy Bruschi

– Ben Coates

– Corey Dillon

– Rodney Harrison

– Willie McGinest

– Richard Seymour

Wide receiver Chad Johnson, running back Fred Taylor and offensive lineman Brian Waters played briefly for the Patriots, but unlike the others listed above, most associate their career with other teams.

The Hall of Fame will cut the list of 122 nominees to 25 semifinalists in November. The Hall then will pare that list to 15 finalists in early January. The Hall’s selection committee will vote on 2020 inductees Feb. 1 at its annual meeting.

Seymour was a finalist for the class of 2019.

The Hall of Fame enshrined former Patriot cornerback Ty Law into its ranks in 2019, making him the first player from New England’s dynasty to receive the coveted gold jacket.

Others undoubtedly will follow Law, but time will tell whether it will happen next year.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images