Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Most would view Sony Michel’s rookie campaign as a success, but the second-year running back is still focusing on ways to get better heading into the 2019 season with the New England Patriots.

Michel told CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar he’s looking to “cut down on mental errors” this year. The 24-year-old says he worked on the terminology of the New England’s offense all spring and summer in addition to studying his assignments, something that should excite Patriots fans everywhere.

The Georgia product likely will act as New England’s main runner out of the backfield entering his sophomore season, after what sounds like a strong offseason. If he can stay healthy, Michel is sure to be a consistent threat.

In 13 games last year, he ran for 931 yards and six touchdowns. Had Michel not gotten hurt, he likely would have eclipsed 1,000 yards, but he’ll have the opportunity to do so in 2019 as the Patriots look to defend their Super Bowl title.

New England welcomes the Pittsburgh Steelers to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images