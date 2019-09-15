Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No one ever had reached 2,500 career receiving yards faster than Randy Moss… until Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster already became the fastest wideout to amass 1,000 career receiving yards and added another page to his history book in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Smith-Schuster reeled in five catches for 84 yards en route to becoming the youngest player (22 years, 297 days) to reach 2,500 receiving yards.

Moss held the record since the 1999 season. The Hall of Famer completed the feat at 22 years, 310 days old, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (22 yrs, 297 days) surpassed Randy Moss (22 yrs, 310 days) as the youngest player in NFL history to reach 2,500 career receiving yards today. pic.twitter.com/yL3u2YabYZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2019

The Steelers remain winless and Smith-Schuster and Co. look to end their bad luck with a Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images