When Antonio Brown landed with the Oakland Raiders, it seemed like he was ready to turn the page.

Oops.

The star wide receiver forced his way off the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, and since arriving in the Bay Area things have been, well, a mess.

Between a helmet fiasco, problems with his feet, a run-in with his GM and a bunch of nonsense social media activity, Brown has been a distraction — and now he’s asking to be released after the Raiders fined him and voided guaranteed money.

With all this going on, ESPN’s Field Yates decided to unearth a quote from Brown’s introductory press conference with the Raiders, and it’s a doozy.

"I'm here to elevate everything around me. I'm here to just be a surge of energy, of positivity, and good force. A great teammate and to bring out the best of everyone around me cause we all know it's not just about me." – Antonio Brown at his introductory Raiders presser. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 7, 2019

Yikes!

Who knows what the future holds for Brown in Oakland, but it’s not looking good for either side right now.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images