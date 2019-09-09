All that was missing from the New England Patriots’ season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a postgame social media post from Tom Brady. No “TB Times,” no innocuous picture with innocuous caption — nothing.
Well, we got what we were looking for Monday afternoon.
Brady shared a video of himself leaving Gillette Stadium and delivering a message to Patriots fans.
“It’s been a long wait, but NFL season is back,” Brady said. “We’re 1-0, left some out there, so we got a lot of work to do. Get back to work on a Monday, try to get to 2-0.
“Let’s go!”
Some gripping stuff, truly.
Brady’s excitement likely is near an all-time high with Antonio Brown and the Patriots set to finalize a contract sometime Monday. The star receiver is on track to make his Patriots debut next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
