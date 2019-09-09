Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All that was missing from the New England Patriots’ season-opening win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a postgame social media post from Tom Brady. No “TB Times,” no innocuous picture with innocuous caption — nothing.

Well, we got what we were looking for Monday afternoon.

Brady shared a video of himself leaving Gillette Stadium and delivering a message to Patriots fans.

“It’s been a long wait, but NFL season is back,” Brady said. “We’re 1-0, left some out there, so we got a lot of work to do. Get back to work on a Monday, try to get to 2-0.

“Let’s go!”

Some gripping stuff, truly.

Brady’s excitement likely is near an all-time high with Antonio Brown and the Patriots set to finalize a contract sometime Monday. The star receiver is on track to make his Patriots debut next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images