The Patriots’ Week 2 matchup is about as favorable as they come, but New England clearly isn’t taking the contest lightly.

The reigning Super Bowl champions on Sunday will square off with the Miami Dolphins, who were thoroughly embarrassed in their season opener. New England, on the other hand, handily took down the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now will add Antonio Brown to the mix.

But alas, games aren’t won on paper, and the Patriots still will need to show up in order to improve to 2-0 on the season. In hopes of avoiding another let down in South Beach, Devin McCourty delivered an energized pregame speech to New England’s defense, reminding the unit of the work that needs to be done.

Yeah, Miami might need multiple miracles in order to pull off this upset.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images