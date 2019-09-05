Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts is having quite the Wednesday night.

Betts kicked off the bottom of the first by smoking the first pitch he saw into the Green Monster seats, giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. But he didn’t stop there.

The reigning American League MVP added to Boston’s run total in the second inning by cranking a three-run shot on the next pitch he saw to push the score to 4-0.

Check it out:

Two pitches, two swings, two homers. pic.twitter.com/WrHvhbCPFS — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 5, 2019

His second of the night and 25th of the year traveled 439 feet.

Not too shabby.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images