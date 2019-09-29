Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox capped off their underwhelming 2019 campaign Sunday at Fenway Park, but they made sure to provide some sparks in the season finale.

Rafael Devers continued his historic season Sunday by collecting his 200th hit of the season, second to only Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals. The two-bagger gave Devers his American-League leading 54th double of the year.

Add it to the list! 200 hits on the season @Rafael_Devers! pic.twitter.com/vq6WwzDTKV — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 29, 2019

Devers is the first Red Sox player with 200 hits since Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia did so in 2016 with 214 and 201, respectively, per The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

The 22-year-old also has 90 extra-base hits, putting him alongside Jimmie Foxx and David Ortiz as the only Red Sox to accomplish that feat.

Devers also is the youngest player in franchise history to collect 200 hits, per Red Sox notes.

Rafael Devers has recorded the 28th 200-hit season in Red Sox history. He is the franchise’s youngest player ever to accomplish the feat. He is the 17th player since 1900 with 200+ hits in a season before turning 23 (most recent: Starlin Castro-2011, Alex Rodriguez-1996). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 29, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images