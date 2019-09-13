Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts stepped up to the dish Thursday night at Rogers Centre and roped a two-out double, something he’s a made a habit of doing during the 2019 season.

But this two-bagger held a bit more significance.

The double was Bogaerts’ 50th of the season, joining Rafael Devers as the second Red Sox player this season to hit the half-century mark. This is the first time in team history Boston has had two players hit 50 doubles in one season.

With his 50th double, Bogaerts joins Alex Rodriguez (1996) as the only two shortstops in MLB history to have 30 home runs and 50 doubles in the same season, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne. The 26-year-old entered Thursday night hitting .303 with 31 bombs and 105 RBI.

Devers, who collected his 50th double Tuesday vs. the Blue Jays, is hitting .314 on the season with 29 homers and 107 RBI.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images