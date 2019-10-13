Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rise and shine: Early-morning London football is back in our lives.

The NFL’s international slate kicked off last week with the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders, and it’s now a pair of NFC South teams set to do battle across the pond.

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have called London home for the week, culminating with a pivotal divisional matchup that has an early-morning Eastern time kickoff.

Here’s how to watch Panthers-Bucs online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial

