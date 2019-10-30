Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Browns’ season is very much in danger, and it sure sounds like Baker Mayfield is feeling the heat.

The Browns quarterback’s frustration got the best of him Wednesday during his media availability, as he stormed out following a stern line of questioning from a local reporter.

Baker Mayfield got into a heated moment with a reporter and walked out of his weekly press conference. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lSGxos3Ce8 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 30, 2019

(See a longer version of the interaction here.)

According to Pro Football Talk, Mayfield had it out with Cleveland sportswriter and radio host Tony Grossi, who asked the QB about one of his team’s stalled drives in an ugly loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8.

The 2-5 Browns are back on the road this week, as they head to Denver to take on the Broncos. A loss in this one might signal the beginning of the end for the 2019 Browns, who started the season with the highest of hopes. And given Mayfield’s reaction Wednesday, it feels like the Browns themselves know it, too.

(UPDATE, 2:24 p.m. ET): Mayfield just tweeted about the interaction.

say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way… that’s too bad — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images