The Cleveland Browns’ season is very much in danger, and it sure sounds like Baker Mayfield is feeling the heat.
The Browns quarterback’s frustration got the best of him Wednesday during his media availability, as he stormed out following a stern line of questioning from a local reporter.
(See a longer version of the interaction here.)
According to Pro Football Talk, Mayfield had it out with Cleveland sportswriter and radio host Tony Grossi, who asked the QB about one of his team’s stalled drives in an ugly loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8.
The 2-5 Browns are back on the road this week, as they head to Denver to take on the Broncos. A loss in this one might signal the beginning of the end for the 2019 Browns, who started the season with the highest of hopes. And given Mayfield’s reaction Wednesday, it feels like the Browns themselves know it, too.
(UPDATE, 2:24 p.m. ET): Mayfield just tweeted about the interaction.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images