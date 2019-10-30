Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of English soccer’s big names will suffer early-season cup disappointment.

Liverpool will host Arsenal on Wednesday at Anfield in the Carabao Cup Round of 16. This contest is unlikely to feature the teams’ household names, with managers Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery likely to give normal substitutes and other squad players the chance to impress from the starting whistle.

Liverpool fans can expect to watch youngsters Harvey Elliot and Rhian Brewster showcase their talents, while the likes of former Arsenal winger Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Naby Kieta and Adam Lallana will provide veteran leadership.

Arsenal’s outcast midfielder Mesut Ozil traveled to Liverpool with the Gunners, and whether he plays in against Liverpool undoubtedly will be among the biggest storylines in this game.

No broadcaster will air Liverpool versus Arsenal in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

