Well, the time finally is upon us.
After two long months of thoughts of what could have been, the Boston Bruins drop the puck on a new season and take their first steps of moving on from last season’s letdown in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The B’s open things up at 8:30 p.m. on the road against the Dallas Stars, and it’s safe to say members of the Black and Gold are pretty jazzed up getting things started.
We got opening-night Instagram’s from Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.
DeBrusk may have gotten a little over excited and made a minor mistake in his caption, which David Pastrnak jumped all over in the comments.
Never would have pegged Pastrnak as a member of the grammar police.
But hey, we’ll let Jake slide this time in the spirit of opening night.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images