Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, the time finally is upon us.

After two long months of thoughts of what could have been, the Boston Bruins drop the puck on a new season and take their first steps of moving on from last season’s letdown in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The B’s open things up at 8:30 p.m. on the road against the Dallas Stars, and it’s safe to say members of the Black and Gold are pretty jazzed up getting things started.

We got opening-night Instagram’s from Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

DeBrusk may have gotten a little over excited and made a minor mistake in his caption, which David Pastrnak jumped all over in the comments.

Never would have pegged Pastrnak as a member of the grammar police.

But hey, we’ll let Jake slide this time in the spirit of opening night.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images