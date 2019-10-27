Nissan Stadium will play host to a pair of teams that theoretically aren’t out of postseason contention, but have a lot of work to do if they want to play this January.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Nashville for a tilt with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 8 action.
Entering the game, Tampa sits at 2-4, good for third place in the NFC South, while the Titans’ 3-4 record gives them a share of last place in the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here’s how to watch Bucs-Titans.
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images