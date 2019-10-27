Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What looked in the preseason like a potential NFC playoff preview has become a Week 8 attempt to save a fledgling season.

Injuries and inconsistent play have all but killed the Atlanta Falcons’ season, and it won’t get any easier Sunday when they welcome the Seattle Seahawks to town.

The reeling Falcons sit at 1-6, their season all but done. If they’re going to defy the odds and force a playoff push, it has to start Sunday against a Seattle team that was handed a disappointing home loss last week by the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks-Falcons.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images