Early returns show nothing but high praise for the new Boston Red Sox top executive.

The Sox on Friday reportedly landed Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom to replace Dave Dombrowski. Bloom will carry the title of “chief baseball officer.”

Bloom was the recipient of a ringing endorsement from Theo Epstein after the hire was agreed to, but the Chicago Cubs exec isn’t the only one with good things to say about Bloom.

Even before Bloom reportedly agreed to join the Sox, The Athletic’s Peter Gammons shared these descriptions Friday from some former colleagues.

Chain Bloom descriptions from 2 former colleagues:"Great Listener, processed and fair."

"Understands all org. layers."

"Not a great public speaker, but superb 1-on-1."

"Never afraid to accept responsibility when things go wrong."

industry hold Bloom and Neander in high regard — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) October 25, 2019

The hiring of Bloom has yet to be officially announced by the Red Sox, but a busy offseason awaits him once he begins.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images