Well, we know where Eduardo Rodriguez stands on the bat carrying saga of the World Series.

In case you missed it, Houston Astros star Alex Bregman carried his bat to first base in celebration of a game-tying home run in the first inning of Game 6 of the World Series. Then in the top of the fifth, the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto mocked Bregman’s celebration upon hitting a go-ahead homer in what proved to be a 7-2 victory for the Nats, forcing a Game 7 on Wednesday.

The bat-carrying has drawn mixed reviews, with both baseball purists and new-age fans/players having firm takes on it. The Boston Red Sox pitcher weighed in during the game, sharing a view from a hurler’s perspective.

they say let the kids play I think is more let the hitter do what they want🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️What do you think?? and they get mad when we dancing and screaming to them 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ I don’t get it 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Eduardo Rodriguez (@eduardorod5) October 30, 2019

Arguably the most animated moment of Rodriguez’s career was when he slammed his glove on the mound during the 2018 World Series after surrendering a moonshot to Yasiel Puig. Rodriguez later said he wouldn’t let emotions get the best of him on the mound like that again.

Rodriguez does have something of a point though, as it’s not uncommon for, say, a pitcher like Marcus Stroman to get knocked for exuberance on the mound.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images