David Ortiz is about to return to a TV near you.

The Boston Red Sox legend’s return to the public eye will continue just a few months after he was shot in the Dominican Republic. FOX Sports on Tuesday announced Ortiz once again will be part of the networks’ MLB playoff coverage.

In a press release, FOX included Ortiz as part of a “highly touted cast of experts and entertainers.” Ortiz will work alongside Hall of Famer Frank Thomas as well as another longtime MLB on FOX staple, Alex Rodriguez.

Ortiz essentially confirmed the news with a tweet of his own earlier this week.

This is all part of Ortiz’s return to normalcy. He was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican on June 9 and underwent a series of surgeries in the days and weeks that followed. Miraculously, however, Ortiz seems to be doing very well, as evidenced not only by his FOX return but his return to Fenway Park late in the Red Sox season to throw out the first pitch before a game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images