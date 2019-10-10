Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This one could get ugly.

Week 6 will kick off Thursday night with the 5-0 New England Patriots hosting the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots would be heavily favored with both teams fully healthy, but the Giants are without tons of their skill players, Saquon Barkley among them. Phillip Dorsett is the only player for the Patriots confirmed to be out Thursday.

Here’s how and when to watch Giants vs. Patriots:

Start Time: Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go | Amazon Prime

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images