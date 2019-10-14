Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins moved to 5-1-0 with thanks to an offensive explosion from David Pastrnak in a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, but another key offensive cog’s status for Thursday night now may be up in the air.

David Krejci left Monday’s game after skating just seven shifts for 4:43 time on ice, before leaving with what head coach Bruce Cassidy called an upper-body injury on NESN’s postgame coverage

Krejci’s status for Thursday’s tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning may be in question.

“Obviously, he left. He tried to play through it, didn’t come back,” Cassidy told reporters after the game, via team-provided transcript. “We’ll see how he is. Tomorrow is an off day, so Wednesday we’ll have a better idea. … We moved some people around and at the end of the day got through it, and hopefully Krech is good to go on Thursday against Tampa.”

Boston filled in for Krejci by giving Charlie Coyle extra minutes and moving Joakim Nordstrom up to pivot the third line, with Chris Wagner also playing a fair amount of center.

Should Krejci be unable to go Thursday, Cassidy is anticipating Par Lindholm to move back into the lineup after sitting out each of the last two games as a healthy scratch.

“We’d probably look at Lindholm first. He’s done a good job for us,” Cassidy said. “Whether he goes right into that spot or if we move Charlie, you know, but if he’s not ready, I suspect Lindholm would certainly be the first guy we’d look at. We’ll have to discuss that internally, see if there’s a better fit in Providence, but I think Lindy’s done his job here for us, so he should get that opportunity.”

In five games, including Monday, Krejci has posted one assist.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images