Daniel Jones’ next run-in with Tom Brady’s football excellence won’t be his first.

The New York Giants rookie quarterback revealed to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on Wednesday the New England Patriots signal caller actually broke his heart when he was a child. Jones, a Charlotte, N.C., native was a die-hard Carolina Panthers fan when they the Patriots on Feb. 1, 2004 in Super Bowl XXXVIII. The Patriots won 32–29 on the field goal kicker Adam Vinatieri hit with four seconds left, Brady claimed Super Bowl MVP honors, and Jones went into his first bout of football mourning.

“I remember where I watched it,” Jones, now 22, said. “Went to a friend’s house. The Dickens’ house. A family friend. Obviously it was heartbreaking when (kicker Adam) Vinatieri made that field goal.”

Jones admits he never held a grudge against Brady over the Panthers’ Super Bowl loss.

“Not really,” Jones said when asked if he hated Brady for that game. “Don’t think I knew that much at that age. Knew I liked the Panthers.”

Jones will have the chance to gain a measure of personal revenge Thursday at Gillette Stadium, where his Giants will take on Brady’s Patriots in the Week 6 “Thursday Night Football” game. The 5-0 Patriots are heavily favored to defeat the 2-3 Giants.

