It appears Jalen Ramsey’s back issue a thing of the past.
The Rams cornerback, who was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to Los Angeles for two first-round draft picks, was removed from the injury report Friday and is expected to play Sunday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.
Ramsey missed the previous three games as a member of the Jags, but has seemed to recover fully in time for Los Angeles’ Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Ramsey was on the Rams’ injury report all week, but was a full participant in practice.
In three games for Jacksonville, Ramsey racked up 13 solo tackles, including five against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.
