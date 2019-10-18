Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Jalen Ramsey’s back issue a thing of the past.

The Rams cornerback, who was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to Los Angeles for two first-round draft picks, was removed from the injury report Friday and is expected to play Sunday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Todd Gurley and Jalen Ramsey have been removed from the Rams’ injury report and are good to go on Sunday. Ramsey left his back injury behind in Jacksonville. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 18, 2019

Ramsey missed the previous three games as a member of the Jags, but has seemed to recover fully in time for Los Angeles’ Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

McVay anticipates Jalen Ramsey will play Sunday. 👏 pic.twitter.com/pnIVBaecr6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 18, 2019

Ramsey was on the Rams’ injury report all week, but was a full participant in practice.

In three games for Jacksonville, Ramsey racked up 13 solo tackles, including five against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images